COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness

Imagine there was no tax relief included in the stimulus package. Optimistically, let’s also look into a crystal ball and say you have $10,000 of student loan debt forgiven sometime this year. Your earnings are $68,000 (the approximate median in the U.S.), which means you fall within the 22% tax bracket. Next year when you pay taxes on 2021 income, the forgiven debt would be taxed at 22% and you would owe $2,200 on it.