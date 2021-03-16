Coroner identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by two vehicles

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a bicyclist who died after being struck by two vehicles.
The accident occurred on March 15 shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Officials say the bicyclist was struck by two vehicles that were traveling east-bound on Pine Log Road.
The bicyclist, 39-year-old Artemio Garcia, was transported from the scene to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Garcia died from traumatic blunt force injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety, with assistance from the Coroner’s Office, is investigating the accident.
