Camden man charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Robert Vause Tasney.
Officials say Tasney distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material. He was taken into custody by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on March 11.
Tasney has been charged one count of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
