2 arrested in fatal shooting investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department have arrested two men in connection to a fatal shooting at a convenience store on Farrow Road.
Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook says that James Oxendine, Junior, 19, and Sheldon Turner, 27, were arrested and are facing charges.
According to police, Oxendine is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and Turner is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Oxendine is accused of shooting 18-year-old Caleb Martin on Monday just before 7:30 p.m. at the EZ Spot convenience store on Farrow Road. Martin was later pronounced dead by medical staff at a local hospital.
Police say Turner is accused of knowing about the crime, driving Oxendine away from the scene, not rendering aid to the victim and not contacting law enforcement.
Both suspects are in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
