Woman shot to death with her 5-year-old child in the car, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman who was found shot to death in her car in northeast Columbia had her child with her, Sheriff Leon Lott said.
Her husband, who had been reported missing, was also found shot to the death in Aiken County on the same day.
The shooting in Columbia happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at the intersection of McCaw Street and Malcolm Drive. That’s just off Two Notch Road near Fontaine Road.
The victim has been identified as Ashli G. Haigler, 28, of West Columbia, the coroner said.
Thankfully, her 5-year-old child who was in the car with her was not hurt, officials said.
Deputies arrested Charles Carmichael, 40, and charged him with murder in the shooting.
Investigators believe this case is connected to a suspicious death in Aiken County. As they were looking into Haigler’s death, they realized her husband -- Rufus Carmichael -- had been reported missing.
His body was found on Holder Road in Bateburg on Saturday. He had been shot to death, as well.
Deputies say Rufus Carmichael and Charles Carmichael were brothers.
Lott said they’re awaiting some tests, but believe Charles Carmichael is a suspect in both shootings.
Officials have not shared a motive.
