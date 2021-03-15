Victim identified in fatal shooting in NE Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 1:38 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Coroner have released the name of the victim involved in a fatal shooting that occurred at the intersection of McCaw Street and Malcolm Drive.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim has been identified as Ashli G. Haigler, 28, of West Columbia, SC.

“We are working with Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Rutherford.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 5 a.m., Saturday, March 13 just off Two Notch Road near Fontaine Road.

