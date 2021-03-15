Victim identified in fatal shooting in NE Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Coroner have released the name of the victim involved in a fatal shooting that occurred at the intersection of McCaw Street and Malcolm Drive.
Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim has been identified as Ashli G. Haigler, 28, of West Columbia, SC.
“We are working with Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Rutherford.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 5 a.m., Saturday, March 13 just off Two Notch Road near Fontaine Road.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.