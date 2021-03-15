S.C. State decides not to renew Garvin’s Contract

Orangeburg, S.C (WIS).- South Carolina State men’s basketball is in the market for a new head coach.
On Monday, SCSU Athletics Director Stacy Danley announced that the school would not renew Murray Garvin’s contract to return to lead the program.
“We appreciate the years of service Coach Garvin gave to Bulldog basketball,” said Danley in a statement released by the university. “The dedication to his student-athletes was admirable. I wish Coach Garvin all the best in his future endeavors.”
S.C. State will conduct a nationwide search immediately for a new head coach.
Garvin shared the news on social media after learning of the decision.
“I was just informed that my contract will not be renewed as the Head Men’s Basketball coach at S.C. State University,” Garvin posted. “I want to take this time to thank all of the people who played a role in our journey. I appreciate the alumni, students, colleagues, fans, and most importantly, my former and current players and coaching staff. This has been a special time in my life, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity.”
Garvin spent 11 seasons on the Bulldog’s staff, the last nine as head coach, and compiled an overall record of 88-166 as head coach with a 50-75 mark in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. His best season was his third as head coach in 2015-16, where his team posted a 19-15 overall record and 12-4 mark in league play, finishing 2nd in regular-season conference standings.
