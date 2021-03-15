SC gas prices rose 9 cents per gallon in the last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A growing demand is driving up gas prices quickly, with South Carolina pump prices showing an increase of almost a dime per gallon over the past seven days.
Industry analyst GasBuddy said the average price for gas in South Carolina is $2.61. That’s based on their survey of 3,028 stations across the state.
Click here to find the cheapest gas where you live.
Gas prices in South Carolina are 34 cents higher than one month ago and 63.2 cents higher than one year ago.
“As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, we’ve been seeing insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.
He said last week’s demand was just 1% below the pre-pandemic level, what he called “an extremely bullish factor likely to continue driving gas and oil prices up in the short term.”
“The recovery in the last few weeks has been astounding- both the speed and overall volume increases we’ve seen in our data lend credibility to the recovery, and perhaps will lead to continued price increases due to the continued imbalance between supply and demand,” he said. “It’s no longer a question of if we’ll see gasoline demand return to near normal this year but when, and will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to quickly ramp up output, or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action? Only time will tell, but it’s looking like things are heating up far more than expected since the start of the year.”
Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $2.86 per gallon, six cents more than the same time last week. The national average is up 33.2 cents from a month ago and 64 cents from a hear ago.
The lowest price per gallon in the Lowcountry Monday morning was $2.38 the a North Charleston Sam’s Club, according to GasBuddy.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.