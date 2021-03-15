RCSD: Deadly shootout at motorcycle shop was gang-related

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the deadly shootout at Capital City Cycles on Thursday, March 11 was gang-related.
Sheriff Lott says Charles Lilly, 55, did not die as a result of a gunshot wound. According to Sheriff Lot, Lilly died after being struck in the head with a cane. Three people were treated for gunshot wounds and one person was stabbed during the altercation.
Deputies said the shooting happened during an argument that “escalated and led to a shoot-out.” James Hill and Kristopher Wheat have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Hill has been charged with murder and 1st-degree assault by a mob.
The investigation is ongoing.
