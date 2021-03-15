Newberry woman arrested for possession of meth, heroin, and cocaine

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after police recovered several drugs at a residence in Whitmire.
Teresa Ammons has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of controlled substances, possession and manufacturing of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On March 12 the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Whitmire Police Department, served an arrest warrant at home on the 200 block of Broome St. While executing the warrant, deputies noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home.
While executing a second search warrant, deputies discovered large amounts of meth, heroin, and cocaine. Ammons was then taken into custody without incident.
“These are dangerous drugs that poison our community and we are dedicated to stopping the spread”, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.
On March 13, Ammons went before a Newberry County Magistrate and was issued a $41,000.00 cash surety bond. She remains in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center.
