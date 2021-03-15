Gamecocks earn No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina earns a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
The Gamecocks are the top seed in the Hemisfair Region. They’ll face the Mercer Bears on Sunday, March 21st at 6 PM ET.
It marks the fifth time in program history the Gamecocks land a spot on the bracket’s top line. The previous four runs as a number one occurred in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 when they captured the program’s lone national championship.
The Gamecocks enter the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight season under head coach Dawn Staley.
South Carolina finished the regular season with a 22-4 overall record, posting a 14-2 conference mark. The Gamecocks captured the SEC Tournament crown by defeating Georgia.
All tournament games will take place in Texas. First Round games will be held in San Antonio, Austin, and San Marcos.
The story will be updated with quotes.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.