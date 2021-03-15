FIRST ALERT: Alert Days are posted this week for heavy rain and storms in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking big changes to your First Alert Forecast this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Rain will move in late (60% chance). It will be cool with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
· We’re tracking big changes for your work week forecast.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and potential thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day (40% chance). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day for strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Our weather improves by Friday with sunshine and clouds.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Rain will move in late tonight (60% chance). It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s.
Get ready for big changes this week as a frontal system hangs across the Southeast U.S., giving way to unsettled weather and showers and storms here and there. Some storms could be strong to severe later in the week.
Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day.
We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and potential thunderstorms in the Midlands. We probably won’t see a steady rain all day. However, we’ll likely see some heavy rain around for your morning commute. More showers and isolated storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80% Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
On Wednesday, we’re tracking a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday is an Alert Day!
We’re tracking strong to severe storms that will likely roll through the Midlands Thursday as a cold front pushes into our area from the west. Rain chances are around 80% Thursday. Let’s watch out for heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for strong storms with lightning. We’ll keep you posted if any storms become severe. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.
Rain will likely clear the area by Thursday night, giving way to improving weather for your Friday. In fact, we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies and a slim chance of an early shower Friday (20% chance). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Saturday is the first day of spring, but it won’t feel like it! Highs will be cool, reaching the mid 50s.
Tonight: Cloudy. Showers Move In Late (60%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain (80%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 50s.
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower Early (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
