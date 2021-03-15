Brothers arrested in connection with assault, robbery of 78-year-old business owner

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the assault and armed robbery of a 78-year-old business owner that occurred last week.
On March 10, 41-year-old Aaron Alexander Prince was taken into custody. He has been charged with possession of cocaine, strong-armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy, giving false information to law enforcement, and possession of less than a gram of crack cocaine.
His brother, 43-year-old Larry Bernard Prince, was taken into custody on March 11. He has been charged with strong-armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and criminal conspiracy.
According to officials, the business owner was outside of his used appliance store when he was approached by two men on March 10.
The business owner said the three men were talking before he was struck from behind and robbed.
The 78-year-old veteran was taken to an area hospital for multiple injures. He is now recovering at home.
Aaron Alexander Prince and Larry Bernard Prince are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Two separate men have also been identified in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.