Isiah Royal wins DII National Championship at 141 Pounds

Royal wasn’t the only Newberry wrestler who competed on Saturday, as Will Evans placed eighth at 157-pounds. After starting the day with an 11-5 loss to Gannon’s Nick Young, Evans took on the no. 3 seed Jacob Wasser from Nebraska-Kearney. It was a close match, with Evans recording a quick takedown and some nearfall points, but Wasser came storming back in the second and third periods to win a 10-8 decision. This is Evans’ first career All-American honor, and is his highest-ever placement at the DII National Championships.