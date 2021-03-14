Gamecocks drop game in extra innings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No. 20 South Carolina dropped its series to No. 19 Arkansas with a 7-5 loss in 10 innings Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. Carolina tied the game in the bottom of the seventh thanks to Kenzi Maguire’s RBI-squeeze bunt but a two-run home run in the top of the 10th proved to be the final difference maker in the Razorback’s series-sealing win.
The Gamecocks (13-5, 0-2 SEC) held a 4-2 lead through five innings, but a pair of costly errors and walks gave Arkansas (19-2, 2-0) the opportunity it needed to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth. The Razorbacks eventually scored again in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead before Maguire’s bunt tied it at 5-5 through seven.
Karsen Ochs (2-2, 0-1 SEC) took the loss in the circle. Mary Haff (12-1, 2-0 SEC) earned the win.
Aaliyah White (1), Mackenzie Boesel (2), Maguire (3), Kassidy Krupit (1) and Jordan Fabian (1) were responsible for the eight Carolina hits.
NOTABLE
- Saturday’s loss marked the first time this season Carolina dropped back-to-back games.
- With a hit, Kassidy Krupit now has a four-game hitting streak, the longest active on the team.
- Kenzi Maguire and Mackenzie Boesel have led the way this weekend with two RBI for each of the graduates.
- Speaking of Boesel, with a double in the Saturday contest she tied the school record for career doubles with 58.
- The 10-inning game was Carolina’s first since 2016.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.