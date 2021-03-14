Frank Martin’s future with South Carolina uncertain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The path forward will be determined shortly. Gamecocks men’s basketball head coach Frank Martin will meet with Athletics Director Ray Tanner on Monday. That’s not a big surprise since the two were always set to talk following the season.
However, after a difficult year, there’s much speculation about whether or not Martin will return for a tenth season. From our sources, no decision has been made yet by either side.
Martin has two years left on his current deal.
Carolina finished 6-15 overall this season, with the final loss against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.
Martin made his intentions very clear last week. He said, “This is home. My family loves it here. I love it here.”
Martin’s best season featured the program’s first Final Four trip and a school-record 26 wins in the 2016-2017 campaign.
