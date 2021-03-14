FIRST ALERT - Tuesday is an Alert Day for heavy rain, isolated storms and chilly temperatures

By Adam Clark | March 14, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 4:42 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Tuesday is an alert day with some heavy showers in the morning and some storms possible into the afternoon.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Tuesday is an Alert day. There will be areas of rain in the morning and storms in the afternoon.
  • Cooler weather is expected today and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s, and dip to the 50s Tuesday.
  • More rain and even some storms are possible on Thursday as well with warmer temps in the upper 70s.
First Alert Weather Summary

We have a cloudy and cool day today with cooler air filtering in from the northeast. Highs today will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday we have an alert day for some heavy rain in the the morning, then some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon, especially south of Columbia. Around 0.5-1″ of rain is possible.

A warm front moves to the north on Wednesday and that warms us up into the upper 60s. There’s a 40% chance of rain and some storms by the afternoon.

Another warm front moves in Thursday. This increases our chances of rain and some thunder to 70%. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.

Friday we cool down a little with a cold front pressing through the region. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 60s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.

Temps are much cooler for the weekend with lows near 40 and highs near 55 on Saturday. Skies are partly cloudy.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Today: Cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT Tuesday: 70% Chance for scattered showers. Some afternoon thunder. Highs in the mid 50s.

St. Patrick’s Day: 40% Chance for scattered rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and thunder. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

