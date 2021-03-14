FIRST ALERT - Expect several days of wet weather and cooler temperatures this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- This is the last warm day before temperatures drop to the 60s
- Cooler weather is expected to start tomorrow with highs in the low 60s, and dip to the 50s Tuesday
- Rain chances return to the forecast Monday and continue through Thursday
First Alert Weather Summary
A front is south of the area today and high pressure will continue to try and push in from the north. That means the rain chances will stay low and temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s for one last day.
Starting tomorrow rain chances will increase and temperatures will decrease. The beginning of your Monday will be dry with building cloud cover, the rain will arrive later in the day and carry over into the night and Tuesday. Tuesday will feature the best chance of rain during this week with a 70% chance for most of the day. The chance increases dramatically because of the cold front that is moving in from the west. Tuesday is also the day that temperatures will struggle. We are expecting highs in the 50s.
Rain chances will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will slowly start to warm back up!
The bright spot is a reduction in the pollen count this week because of more rain in the forecast.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy but warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: A 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: 70% Chance for scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
St. Patrick’s Day: 50% Chance for scattered rain. Highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.