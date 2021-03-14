FIRST ALERT - Expect several days of wet weather and cooler temperatures this week

Starting tomorrow rain chances will increase and temperatures will decrease. The beginning of your Monday will be dry with building cloud cover, the rain will arrive later in the day and carry over into the night and Tuesday. Tuesday will feature the best chance of rain during this week with a 70% chance for most of the day. The chance increases dramatically because of the cold front that is moving in from the west. Tuesday is also the day that temperatures will struggle. We are expecting highs in the 50s.