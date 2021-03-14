Deputies, coroner investigating after child accidentally drowns Saturday evening

Deputies, coroner investigating after child accidentally drowns Saturday evening
Deputies, coroner investigating after child accidentally drowns Saturday evening (Source: WYFF News 4)
By Staff | March 14, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated March 14 at 10:45 AM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Officials in Spartanburg County are investigating after a child died due to an accidental drowning Saturday.

According to Master Deputy Tony Ivey, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home on Mirabelle Court.

When EMS arrived, they found a small child deceased and requested sheriff’s deputies’ assistance, according to Ivey.

The coroner’s office identified the child as 2-year-old Julia Denise Miller, also known as “JuJu.”

The coroner said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.