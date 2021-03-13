Two correctional officers arrested for bringing meth, tobacco into prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two correctional officers with the Ridgeland Correctional Institution have been arrested after bringing drugs into the prison.
Joseph Corey Bailey Jr., 28, and Xavier Kaseem Capers, 27, have both been charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamines, misconduct in office, and criminal conspiracy.
Bailey has also been charged with providing contraband to a prisoner.
On March 6, 454 grams of methamphetamine and 368 grams of tobacco were found in a backpack in Bailey’s work area.
Surveillance video captured the two officers exchanging the backpack which contained contraband.
Bailey and Capers were fired following their arrest.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.