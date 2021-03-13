Tigers win 11th straight in 8-0 victory over Furman

The Tigers piled on four more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Stuart registered her second double of the game, this one worth two RBIs, to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-0. Infielder Kyah Keller recorded her first career sac fly on a high-hit ball to right field, allowing Stuart to score. Clemson extended its lead to 6-0 after Casey Bigham roped her second hit of the day on an RBI single down the opposite right-field line before Guimbarda hit her two-run shot to left field.