Tigers drop fifth game in a row

The Tigers scored the game’s first run in the second inning on an error. In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels exploded for five runs on three home runs, including solo homers by Caleb Roberts and Will Stewart as well as a three-run homer by Clemente Inclan. Clemson responded with three runs in the fifth inning on three bases-loaded walks. The Tigers drew 10 walks, a hit-by-pitch and had 15 batters reach base in the contest, but fell one run short.