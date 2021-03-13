No. 18 Tar Heels defeat Clemson 8-3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Brett Centracchio and Danny Serretti both hit two-run triples in a four-run third inning to lead No. 18 North Carolina to an 8-3 victory over Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Friday night. The Tar Heels, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.