Man charged with murder of woman in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting early Saturday morning in northeast Columbia left a woman dead, deputies confirmed.
It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of McCaw Street and Malcolm Drive. That’s in a neighborhood off Two Notch Road near Fontaine Road.
Deputies said a 28-year-old woman who had been shot in her upper body was found dead in a car.
She has not yet been identified.
Deputies arrested Charles Carmichael, 40, and charged him with murder. He will be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and WIS will update this story with his mugshot.
Officials said their investigation is not over. Anyone with information on the crime should submit a tip to crimesc.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.