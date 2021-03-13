Gamecocks drop series opener to Arkansas

Fabian and Kassidy Krupit each posted two-hit nights as the Garnet and Black finished with six hits. Mary Haff (11-1) earned the win in the circle. One of the toughest pitchers to face in the country, she went all seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no extra-base hits allowed. Kelsey Oh (1-3) took the loss in seven innings of work. She had three strikeouts.