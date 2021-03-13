DHEC: SC vaccine rollout on track with Biden administration goals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, President Joe Biden laid out his timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States.
“All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1st,” President Biden said.
South Carolina health officials said they believe our state is on the same page as the Biden administration.
“We put down our date as May 3rd, so I think that we a copacetic with what President Biden was saying as well,” said Dr. Jane Kelly with DHEC.
South Carolina no longer has a statewide mask mandate and many wonder if the state will have complete independence from most COVID-19 restrictions this summer.
“By July the 4th, there’s a good chance you and your families and friends will be able to get together and have a cookout or a barbecue,” President Biden explained.
But don’t send out those invites just yet.
President Biden and DHEC agree we can’t have our fun this Summer if we don’t follow health guidelines this Spring.
“We need everyone to get vaccinated. We need everyone to keep washing their hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing a mask,” the President added.
Meanwhile, DHEC hopes South Carolinians have learned from last year.
“What we really wanna avoid is a repeat of last year where we had a big surge after 4th of July big weekend events,” Dr. Kelly said. “So I think we have to remain cautious about this and I would have to agree that we need to be concerned about not planning for large groups for the 4th of July.”
