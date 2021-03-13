Coroner identifies passenger killed in collision on Boiling Springs Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the passenger killed in a collision Thursday morning.
On Friday, 26-year-old Phillip Auston Jones was pronounced deceased at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
Officials say Jones was the rear passenger in a vehicle that was traveling west on Bethany Church Road. The driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Boiling Springs Road.
The driver and passenger in Jones’s vehicle were transported from the scene to an area hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle was also transported from the scene to an area hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.