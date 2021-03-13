Breonna Taylor: FBI Louisville, local leaders speak on anniversary of her death, ongoing investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, and local leaders and officials spoke out on the incident and ongoing investigation.
FBI Louisville tweeted on its ongoing investigation into the Breonna Taylor case, saying they have made significant progress since their involvement began in May 2020. In a statement Saturday, the bureau said it “remains steadfast” in bringing the investigation to a proper conclusion.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement Saturday saying Taylor’s loss is still felt within the community, and that her death continues the call for advancing racial equity in the city.
“We have a good deal of work ahead of us on our commitment to move from tragedy to transformation,” Fischer said in a tweet.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said that as Kentucky remembers Breonna Taylor, her loss highlights “the immense work we have ahead of us.”
“I am committed to listening and working with others to build a more equitable and fair commonwealth for every Kentuckian,” Beshear said.
Groups have gathered Saturday in downtown Louisville in Jefferson Square Park for events scheduled throughout the evening on the anniversary of Taylor’s death. In preparation for the upcoming events, road closures for several blocks have been made to allow for pedestrian-only traffic.
