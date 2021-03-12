13-year-old girl reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Aleyah Baker was last seen around 6:15 p.m. at her home on Meadowbrook Road on March 11.
Officials say she was dropped off at the residence by a friend.
Aleyah was last seen wearing a purple bonnet on her head. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.