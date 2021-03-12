Sumter man arrested on numerous drug charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Sumter County have seized cocaine and several other drugs during the execution of a search warrant on Rifle Lane on March 11.
In total, investigators say they seized 43.62 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $4,360, more than 3 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $15,370, and .88 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $44. They also recovered $2,594 in cash as-well-as a handgun from the residence.
According to officials, David Faulk, 30, of Sumter was arrested and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Police say Faulk was present at the residence during the execution of the search warrant.
Faulk is facing multiple charges which include trafficking in cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third offense; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Faulk was given a $45,000 bond and was released on March 11.
