Sumter deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter are searching for a man wanted for allegedly hitting a woman in the face while she was holding a 1-year-old.
Officials say the incident occurred at a residence in Pinewood on January 16.
According to police, Tedrikk Rufus is wanted for domestic violence, second degree.
If you see Rufus or know of his whereabouts, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Tips can also be given electronically at p3tips.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.