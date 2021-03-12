South Carolina falls to Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Nashville, TN (WIS)- Ole Miss eliminates South Carolina from the SEC Tournament on Thursday night, 76-59.
The Gamecocks entered the second round shorthanded. Carolina played without senior guard Seventh Woods due to a groin injury.
Head coach Frank Martin kept Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant out of the lineup. The duo combined to average more than 24 points this season, including 14.4 by Bryant.
“The mental toll that’s it taken on all three is not fair,” added Martin. “It’s been extremely difficult. At the end of the day, I’m not going to put winning games above young people’s mental health, young people’s physical health.”
The available players showcased toughness early against the Rebels.
Jalyn McCreary and Wildens Leveque each finished scoring in double figures for the Gamecocks. McCreary posted a team-high 15 points, while Leveque added 14.
AJ Lawson scored 12 points for No. 11 seeded South Carolina (6-15).
“The guys that came to play today were great in practice and competitive early,” Martin said. “We can’t sustain it. It was not a lack of depth, because those guys have been playing up until today. And it’s the same bug.”
“There’s certain moments in every game, when you play real good teams, that your mettle, your spirit gets challenged,” continued Martin. “It’s been a fight all year for us to find the discipline and the toughness in that moment of those games to continue to fight and have the discipline and toughness to deal with that moment. Today was the same thing. It was unfortunate.”
Carolina held a 15-13 advantage at the 10:36 mark in the first half. However, the Rebels closed out the opening 20 minutes with a 15-point lead.
Early in the second half, Leveque capped off an 8-0 Gamecock run that cut the deficit to nine points.
Shortly after, Irmo native Devontae Shuler took over to fend off any Carolina comeback hopes. The All-SEC Rebels senior guard scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
The Gamecocks end the season having lost nine of their last ten games.
“You want to say I’m not good at my job, fair game,” Martin said. “Go report whatever you feel like you need to report. But it’s been hard. It’s been a real taxing year. It’s really hard. We have a certain way that we do things. Other people do things whatever way fits them. What we do is based on a daily approach of work ethic, of commitment, of understanding, of repetition that creates the toughness and the connectivity that our teams have always played with, here and before I got to South Carolina. Unfortunately this year, it’s made it really, really hard.”
South Carolina’s program dealt with multiple COVID-related pauses, including a long break away from the court in December. A month in which they only played a single game (Dec. 5th at Houston).
“That’s why when anyone refers to the team being disappointing... it’s not fair to our players,” Martin explained. “You want to report I’ve done a bad job, fair game. What our kids have been through this year, the word ‘disappointing’ would not be a word I would use to describe what we’ve been through.”
