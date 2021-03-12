Owner of Simpsonville store where Mega Millions ticket was sold is accused of tax evasion, warrants say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The owner of the Simpsonville convenience store that sold the $1.5 billion winning Mega Millions ticket in 2018 has been arrested, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Chirag Jayanti Patel, 49, of Simpsonville, was charged with five counts of tax evasion, SCDOR officials said.
Patel, who operates KCP, Inc., doing business as KC Mart, underreported his taxable sales each year from 2013 through 2017, according to arrest warrants.
The winning ticket was sold at his store in October 2018.
Warrants say over those years, Patel failed to report a total of $2,044,737 in sales. In doing so he evaded $123,044 in Sales Tax, the warrants say.
If convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution.
He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Patel spoke to WYFF News 4 after he sold the winning lottery ticket. He said he would split the $50,000 he got for selling the winning ticket among his four employees.
