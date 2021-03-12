My Take: Reflections one year into COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has been a long 12-months. In March of 2020, one year ago, we were in the process of shutting down due to COVID-19.
Fast forward to the present day, the vaccines are here, but the pandemic is far from over in South Carolina and Midlands.
And at the time of this recording more than half-a-million Americans have died due to COVID-19, almost 8,000 of those victims were our neighbors in South Carolina. That is almost eight-thousand families in our state still grieving. There is no doubt we are making progress but now is not the time to get complacent.
The COVID-19 vaccines are the pathway for everything to return to normal, but Americans must remain vigilant. We should not forget the dangers of this virus or the actions we need to take to protect ourselves and our families.
The coming weeks and months are critical in the race to reduce new infections and deaths.
For those reasons we encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they are eligible, practice social distancing, and continue to wear a mask when necessary.
The vaccine will not end COVID-19 overnight.
But it is already saving lives and, if we remain patient and committed, it will pave the way for a safe and beautiful Summer in South Carolina.
That’s My Take, What’s yours.
