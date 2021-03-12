Man wanted for pointing gun in Red Bank Walmart parking lot

Witnesses told police the incident occurred on March 6. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Nicholas Richter | March 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 3:17 PM

RED BANK, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Lexington County are looking for assistance identifying a driver they say pointed a gun at a person in the parking lot at Walmart in Red Bank.

Witnesses told police the incident occurred on March 6. They described the man as a “white male in his 30s,” deputies said.

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows a black pickup truck with a sticker on the left back side.

Anybody with information is urged to contact crimesc.com with tips.

