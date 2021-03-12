Identity theft suspect wanted in Sumter County

If you recognize the person in the picture, you are urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nicholas Richter | March 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 3:57 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information identifying of a person they say is involved in an identity theft case.

Officials say the victim’s information was used to open a bank account and obtain a debit card which was then used at various locations throughout Sumter County.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

