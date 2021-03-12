Identity theft suspect wanted in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information identifying of a person they say is involved in an identity theft case.
Officials say the victim’s information was used to open a bank account and obtain a debit card which was then used at various locations throughout Sumter County.
Anybody with information is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
