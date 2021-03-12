Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Cody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Cody, a German Shepherd looking for his furever home!
Cody is a playful boy that enjoys getting pets.
He can be a little mouthy when he gets excited, his rescuers said. An adopter with German Shepherd experience is ideal to understand the breed.
Cody is somewhat anxious around other dogs.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning around 6 on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays” to see more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Cody!
