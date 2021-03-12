First Alert Forecast: Warming up today! Dry this weekend, then showers return next week

First Alert Forecast: Warming up today! Dry this weekend, then showers return next week
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | March 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 4:33 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to feel like summer today, highs in the low 80s!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· 81 today with mostly sunny skies.

· Partly cloudy and cooler Saturday with highs near 73.

· Mostly cloudy skies Sunday with temps in the upper 70s.

· Rain returns to the area next week.

· Rain chances are around 30% on Monday, then up to 60% for Tuesday.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Story:

We have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 80s. High pressure off our coast will funnel in southern flow that warms us up nicely.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

A weak cold front pushes in from the northeast and stalls over the area Saturday. This brings more clouds and cools our temps into the low 70s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

The clouds stick around Sunday but temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Cooler air pushes back down to the south and lowers temps Monday and provides mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Expect a 30% chance of showers late Monday afternoon into the evening.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

A low pressure system nears from the west Monday night into Tuesday which increases our chances of rain to 60%. A scattered thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. A warm front moves in and gets our temps into the upper 60s. Expect cloudy skies.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Another low moves in Wednesday morning and we have another chance of rain, near a 50% chance with some thunder mixed in too.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Today: Mostly Sunny. A Few High Clouds. Very Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few late Afternoon Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Some Thunder (50%). Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Storms (60%). Highs near 71.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.