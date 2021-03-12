First Alert Forecast: Warming up today! Dry this weekend, then showers return next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to feel like summer today, highs in the low 80s!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· 81 today with mostly sunny skies.
· Partly cloudy and cooler Saturday with highs near 73.
· Mostly cloudy skies Sunday with temps in the upper 70s.
· Rain returns to the area next week.
· Rain chances are around 30% on Monday, then up to 60% for Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 80s. High pressure off our coast will funnel in southern flow that warms us up nicely.
A weak cold front pushes in from the northeast and stalls over the area Saturday. This brings more clouds and cools our temps into the low 70s.
The clouds stick around Sunday but temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s.
Cooler air pushes back down to the south and lowers temps Monday and provides mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Expect a 30% chance of showers late Monday afternoon into the evening.
A low pressure system nears from the west Monday night into Tuesday which increases our chances of rain to 60%. A scattered thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. A warm front moves in and gets our temps into the upper 60s. Expect cloudy skies.
Another low moves in Wednesday morning and we have another chance of rain, near a 50% chance with some thunder mixed in too.
Today: Mostly Sunny. A Few High Clouds. Very Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few late Afternoon Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 60s.
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Some Thunder (50%). Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Storms (60%). Highs near 71.
