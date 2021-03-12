First Alert Forecast: Tracking changes for your weekend, then more rain & storms next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking changes in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
· We’re tracking a few changes in your weekend forecast.
· Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible (20% chance).
· Temps will be in the mid 70s on Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands.
· Rain chances increase next week.
· Rain chances are around 30% by Monday evening, then up to 60% for Tuesday.
· We’ll see more rain Wednesday and the potential for some thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool with overnight low temperatures in the mid 50s.
A cold front will be just to our south on Saturday, giving way to a few changes with our forecast. In fact, the front will bring more clouds to the Midlands and the potential for a few spotty, isolated showers later in the day on Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Also, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins!
On Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. While an isolated shower is possible early in the day, most of your Sunday will be dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Then, next week, our weather will be a bit unsettled with a chance of rain in your forecast almost every day.
Rain chances are around 30% late in the day on Monday, then up to 60% on Tuesday. Highs will be generally in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain is also possible Wednesday and Thursday. Some thunderstorms are possible Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 50% on Wednesday, then up to 60% Thursday. Some Alert Days are possible next week. Stay tuned.
Drier weather moves in for Friday into next weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Saturday: More Clouds. A Little Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Storms (60%). Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
