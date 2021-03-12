Detours planned for Lexington’s Shamrock Parade

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington will hold its annual Shamrock Parade on Saturday.
The event will begin at 2:00 p.m., and Chief Terrence Green says there are several road closures planned in downtown Lexington.
Road closures and detours will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the closure of West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, along with Haygood Street and part of Meetze Street.
The parade itself will use the route of Haywood Street to West Main Street to North Lake Drive to West Butler Street.
West Main Street will be closed at 1:45 p.m. from Columbia Avenue to North Lake Drive. All traffic will be detoured around the parade route until the end of the event. Signs will mark the detour routes to assist motorists around the parade route area.
West Main Street is expected to be reopened by approximately 4:30 p.m.
West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to South Church Street, will stay closed until all parade floats and participants are clear from the roadway.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early in order to find a parking space and seating along the parade route.
