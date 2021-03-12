CMPD: Possible armed subject forces police to shut down busy south Charlotte road

The incident happened at 11:03 a.m. when officers responded to Providence Road and McKee Road for the possible armed subject. (Source: Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 1:31 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a possibly armed subject has caused them to shut down a busy stretch of road in south Charlotte.

The incident happened at 11:03 a.m. when officers responded to Providence Road and McKee Road for the possible armed subject.

Officers are currently working to deescalate the situation.

As of right now, Providence Road at McKee Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, and I-485 at Providence Road are completely shut down.

CMPD has multiple cars in the road as the street is completely blocked off. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

No further information is possible at this time.

