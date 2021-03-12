Celebrating Mrs. Lula Mae’s 100th birthday!

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WIS) - WIS wants to wish a very happy 100th birthday to Mrs. Lula Mae Stewart Mathews of Dorchester County!
She was born March 12, 1921.
A faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church in Reevesville, her family said she loved serving the elderly and helping those less fortunate.
Though she had to have her leg amputated, her family said she remains as strong as ever.
She even survived COVID-19!!
She’s currently in the St. George Nursing Home, where she used to regularly visit residents, sitting with them and caring for their needs -- even grocery shopping for them!
Mrs. Stewart Matthews would plant a garden every year and share it with her community, her family said.
They also hold dear their memories of Sunday dinner at her house for her children and grandchildren as well as her church family and community members.
Please take a moment to wish this remarkable woman a very happy birthday on the WIS News Facebook page.
Read more about her life:
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.