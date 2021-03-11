World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism

In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, Sgt. 1st Class Marvin D. Cornett poses for a photo, in in Auburn, Calif. Cornett was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony. Cornett was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Abn. Div. when he made the combat jump into Salerno, Italy and was later wounded during combat operations along the Mussolini Canal at the Anzio beachhead on Dec. 31, 1944. (Source: Sgt. Justin Stafford)