Wildfire burning in Sumter National Forest in Oconee County

By WYFF News Staff | March 11, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 2:38 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Sumter National Forest fire crews responded to a wildfire Wednesday near Callas Mountain on Highway 28.

As of Thursday, the fire has grown to approximately 125 acres and is in the Sumter National Forest, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The cause is unknown, with one structure threatened.

U.S Forest Service, local fire districts and the South Carolina Forestry Commission responded to the area, and crews monitored the fire throughout the night.

“We ask the public to avoid the area if possible and reduce speed due to emergency personnel and vehicles in the area,” a news release said.

This story will be updated.

