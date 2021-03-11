Sumter Co. man accused of multiple burglaries arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a Sumter County man wanted for multiple burglaries and car break-ins throughout the county.
Kevin Capell, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in Lexington County.
At the time of his arrest he was in possession of a stolen car, deputies said.
Sumter County officials said Capell broke into two cars on Feb. 25, taking a power drill from one and about $50 from the other.
Later that day, deputies say he also broke into a shed three separate times, taking a machete, shotgun and various tools.
He’s charged with three counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
Capell is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. His bond was denied for all charges.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in this case.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.