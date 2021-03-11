Ridge View’s Howard excited to lead alma mater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Derek Howard era is underway for Ridge View High football. He was formally introduced on Wednesday as the Blazers’ new head coach.
Actually, it’s the second Howard era. He’s a Ridge View High grad and was the school’s first quarterback when the school opened in the mid 90′s.
Howard has spent the past four seasons at Wilson High School in Florence.
Howard played his college football at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA, and has been coaching football for 16 years. Routinely his offenses have ranked in the top 10 in South Carolina in production.
“If you had told me 16 years ago this is where it would end up, I’d tell you I take it,” said Howard. “I’d be here and be here for the long haul.”
“Even in my interview, it felt like I was ready and that my experiences prepared me to take over at a 5A program. A place I care about.”
He’s taking over a program that was very successful under Perry Parks, who’s moved to the college ranks at Charlotte.
“I like the pressure,” added Howard. “If you’re a football coach, you should want the pressure. It was a perfect time to come. The program is in an excellent state, prime for success.”
The Blazers made the playoffs last season, their first in 5A, which includes the state’s largest high schools.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Coach Derek Howard home to Ridge View High School as our Head Football Coach,” said Dr. Brenda Mack-Foxworth, Principal of Ridge View High School. “He is a true Blazer, and I am confident that he will continue the tradition of excellence within our Football program. He is going to be a tremendous asset to our school and our community.”
