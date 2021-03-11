Prisma mobile unit helps vaccinate plant workers in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health sent their mobile unit to the Continental Tire Plant to vaccinate line workers there who went to work during the pandemic.
Prisma rolled out their mobile unit to vaccinate 290 line workers and their family members who fall under Phase 1B guidelines.
Governor Henry McMaster attended the vaccine clinic and toured the facility.
He said he was proud that South Carolina manufacturers like Continental kept working during the pandemic because other states shut down.
WIS talked to one employee who said it was challenging to work over the last year and this shot leaves her feeling safe and relieved.
“It was an amazing experience for us. We’ve been wanting it ever since it’s been approved so Continental bringing it has been so easy for me and my family to feel safe,” Erica Carpenter said.
“We’re all delighted in South Carolina. We never closed down so this place was able to keep right on going. Keeping everyone working. This is a good example why South Carolina is doing well. Everyone works together,” Governor McMaster said.
The mobile units visit rural areas where there aren’t hospitals or pharmacies to administer the vaccine.
The governor said the state is still seeing a shortage of vaccines.
He confirmed the state has enough clinics ready to administer them when they arrive.
