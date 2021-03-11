Prisma Health to open larger vaccine site in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter has announced it will be moving the current Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital vacation site to a larger one.
The new site will be located near the Sumter County Civic Center. It will open on Monday, March 15.
“We are proud of our partnership with Sumter County and the City of Sumter officials to make this possible,” said Prisma Health Tuomey CEO Louis Smith said. “This is another example of how the entire community has been working together throughout the pandemic. We are thankful for the partnerships like this one that are helping us better service those who need us.”
All currently scheduled appointments will be transferred to the new site.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.