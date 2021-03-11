5 people shot, 1 killed at motorcycle shop on Two Notch Rd.

By Laurel Mallory | March 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 6:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people have been shot and one of them has died at a motorcycle shop in Columbia, deputies confirmed.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. outside of Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road, just off Interstate 77.

Of the five people shot, one of them died at the scene. The rest were rushed to the hospital. Deputies have not said how badly they were hurt.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department remains on scene investigating.

Deputies said they believe it was an “isolated incident” and there is not a danger to the community.

No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

