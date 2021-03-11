Orangeburg man arrest, allegedly hit woman with rock

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the assault of a woman.
“This young lady suffered serious injuries during what was just a senseless, brutal attack,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There was no justification for this assault at all.”
Tanarious Dash, 20, has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
On February 16, investigators were dispatched to a residence on Rivelon Road after receiving reports about an assault on a female.
A passing motorist told officials they stopped to help a woman after witnessing her be pushed down. The man who pushed her fled the area when the motorist intervened.
The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital but was later transferred to a trauma hospital because of the extent of her injuries.
During a hearing on March 10, bond for Dash was set at $15,000. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
